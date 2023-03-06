HC rejects writ appeal against review of patta granted for property at Cathedral Road

March 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday rejected a writ appeal filed by the Agri Horticultural Society against the dismissal of its writ petition challenging a suo motu review of patta granted to it by a Collector (in-charge) in 2011 for a sprawling property next to Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road in Chennai.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy rejected the appeal filed against the dismissal order passed by Justice N. Sathish Kumar in November 2022. The Division Bench agreed with the single judge that there were no grounds to interfere with the review proceedings initiated by the Commissioner of Land Administration since it was a high-value property.

Senior counsel P. Wilson, representing an intervenor Y. Bhuvanesh Kumar, and Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran brought it to the notice of the court that the property in question measured 4 cawnies (each cawny measuring 1.322 acres approximately), 18 grounds and 1,683 sq.ft and was worth about ₹5,000 crore, and therefore, the society was trying to squat over it.

Further, accusing the society of mismanagement, the counsel said it had managed to obtain a patta for the valuable land from an in-charge Collector on September 23, 2011. Hence, the Commissioner of Land Administration had initiated a suo motu review of the proceedings last year. Immediately, the society had rushed to the court alleging mala fide intention.

However, the single judge refused to accept the society’s contention and granted three weeks’ time to it to reply to the show cause notice issued by the Commissioner. Thereafter, the Commissioner was given liberty to proceed in accordance with the law. Such a fair order passed by the single judge would not call for interference by the Division Bench in the appeal, the counsel argued.