HC rejects woman’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights

The Madras High Court has rejected the plea of a woman for restitution of conjugal rights by stating that it was already 18 years since she had been living away from her estranged husband and therefore no useful purpose would be served in forcing the latter to rejoin her now.

Justice T. Raja dismissed an appeal preferred by the woman challenging a decree of divorce granted by a Subordinate Judge in Kancheepuram in September 2011 and confirmed by a District Judge in April 2014. The divorce had been granted at the instance of the husband though the woman was reportedly interested in reunion.

Assailing the lower court verdicts, she claimed that they had come to an erroneous conclusion that it was she who had deserted her husband though the reality was otherwise. The appellant also alleged that her husband had been demanding dowry since their marriage in 2001 and that was the reason for their relationship to have soured.

However, on perusing the records, Justice Raja found that the marriage between the couple remained unconsummated for the last 18 years due to the adamant attitude of the appellant who had insisted upon setting up a separate residence away from her husband’s parents. She was also guilty of having deserted her husband.

Stating that the unilateral decision taken by any of the spouses to avoid sexual intercourse would amount to subjecting the other partner to mental cruelty, the judge said in the present case the “matrimonial life has become meaningless” also because of the separation of the couple for 18 long years.