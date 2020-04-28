HC rejects plea to close down Sub Registrar offices

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought for a direction to the State government to close down all Sub Registrar offices across the State since there was a possibility of them paving way for the spread of COVID-19.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and M. Nirmal Kumar rejected the case filed by Senthil Vel Murugan, a realtor from Madurai. He had urged the court to set aside a decision taken by the government on April 17 to reopen the Sub Registrar offices and consequently order their closure forthwith.