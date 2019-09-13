HC rejects Nalini’s plea for extension of parole

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to extend the ordinary leave granted to S. Nalini, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by another month since she had already been granted two months’ leave at a stretch for making arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

After a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and RMT. Teekaa Raman expressed reservations about accepting her plea for yet another extension of parole till October 15, the convict’s counsel chose to withdraw a habeas corpus petition filed by her. Accepting the decision, the judges dismissed the case as withdrawn.

On July 5, the judges granted her 30 days’ ordinary leave for making arrangements for the marriage of her daughter, residing in the U.K.

Then, the court had passed the order after hearing the convict in-person and despite the strong objections raised by the State government to letting her out of prison.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar took judicial note of a recommendation made by the State Cabinet on September 9, 2018 to the Governor to release all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and held that in such circumstances, grant of leave could not be objected to.

‘Bear expenses’

“If, in the view of the government, the petitioner can be allowed to lead a normal life and she would not be a hindrance to the society, the request for leave can never be objected to,” they said.

The judges also directed the State government to bear the expenses for providing escort to her during the period of leave since she had expressed difficulty in paying the charges.

Accordingly, after she submitted the required sureties, she was released from prison on July 25. A month later, she filed a petition seeking extension of parole by a month, and the court acceded to that request too.