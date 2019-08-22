HC rejects contempt plea against Corporation Commissioner

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a contempt of court petition filed by the Institute of Brothers of St. Patrick against Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash and Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) Alby John Varghese for having demolished the compound wall of St. Patrick’s High School at Gandhi Nagar in Adyar here to take possession of more than 10 acres of prime land worth several crores of rupees.

Justices Vineet Kothari and C.V. Karthikeyan said they did not find any wilful disobedience of court orders passed on a writ appeal on July 15. The appeal had actually been preferred by the Institute in 2013 against a single judge’s verdict refusing to direct District Revenue Officer and the Tahsildar concerned to issue ‘patta’ for the property. The judge had held that such a direction could not be issued on the basis of an ex-parte decree obtained from a lower court in a 2005 civil suit.

Hence, when the writ appeal was heard, the judges accepted a request made by Advocate General Vijay Narayan that the lower court had passed a cryptic ex-parte order and hence the suit should be ordered to be reheard by the lower court after impleading the Corporation too as a respondent. A senior counsel representing the Institute too fairly acceeded to the request and hence the appeal was disposed of with a direction for fresh hearing of the suit.

The Division Bench also clarified that “the pendency of suit, will not prevent the defendants (Corporation) from taking any other legal action in accordance with law nor it will prevent the appellant from seeking their legal remedy in accordance with law.” Hence, the Corporation had demolished the compound wall on August 10. Claiming that it amounted to wilful disobedience of the court order, the Institute had come up with the present contempt plea.