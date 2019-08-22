Madras High Court refuses to stay verdict against Kiran Bedi

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a single judge’s April 30 verdict which held that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi cannot interfere with the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory when an elected government was in place, since it would amount to running a parallel government.

A Division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C.V. Karthikeyan declined a request to pass interim orders at the admission stage of a writ appeal preferred by the Centre and the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and said the plea would be considered only after hearing the respondent.

The judges ordered notice returnable by September 4 to Congress MLA K. Lakshminarayanan, on whose writ petition Justice R. Mahadevan had delivered an elaborate verdict wherein he had observed that “the Central government as well as the Administrator (the term used in the Constitution to refer to the L-G) should be true to the concept of democratic principles. “Otherwise, the constitutional scheme of the country of being democratic and republic would be defeated.”

On Secretaries

He also made it clear that Secretaries to the government were bound to take instructions from the Ministers concerned and the Council of Ministers headed by the Chief Minister, besides reporting to them on official matters.

“The Secretaries are not empowered to issue orders on their own or upon the instructions of the Administrator,” he added.

Social media groups

The single judge had also disapproved of the alleged practice of government officials being part of social media groups through which the L-G was issuing instructions to them for redressal of public grievances, and had reminded them that as per rules, they were bound to use only the authorised medium of communication when it came to issues related to administration of the Union Territory.