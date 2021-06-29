HC refuses to stay case against social media commentator

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to stay further proceedings in a case booked against social media commentator Kishore K Swamy last year for allegedly harassing a woman journalist and posting abusive messages against her on the social media.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar refrained from granting an interim stay for the present and instead granted time till July 14 for the Greater Chennai police to file its counter affidavit to the petition preferred by the accused to quash the First Information Report (FIR).

In his quash petition, the accused claimed that he had no acquaintance whatsoever with the complainant and that he had not even seen her. He claimed that there were so many social media accounts in his name and that the account used to allegedly abuse the complainant was not his.

The petitioner was recently arrested in connection with two other cases pending against him. The police had also invoked the Goondas Act against him.