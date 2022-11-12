HC refuses to discharge Minister Ponmudy from illegal red sand quarrying case

He had been accused of aiding his son and other family members to quarry illegally when he was Minister for Mines and Minerals in 2007

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 12, 2022 00:35 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday refused to discharge Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy from a case registered against him for having aided his son, other family members and aides to illegally quarry red sand in Villupuram, when he served as Minister for Mines and Minerals between February 13, 2007 and May 15, 2007.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar dismissed the Minister’s petition after Special Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah vehemently opposed the plea and brought it to the notice of the court that the case was booked following a complaint lodged by a Tahsildar after conducting inspection of the lands concerned in September 2012.

“In this case, on consideration of the statement of the witnesses and documents produced by the prosecution, this court finds that there is sufficient ground for proceeding against the petitioner. The circumstances emerging from the record of the case, indicated the involvement of the accused persons in the alleged offence,” the judge wrote.

