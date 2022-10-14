HC refuses to discharge advocate from case booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court has refused to discharge an advocate from a case booked against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 for having allegedly promoted the ideology of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned terrorist organisation, in the social media.

Third Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and RMT. Teekaa Raman dismissed a criminal appeal preferred by the differently abled advocate Mohan Ramasamy of Madurai against the refusal of a special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases to discharge him from the case.

The judges did not accept the contention of the appellant’s counsel that mere uploading of messages on the social media would not attract either the provisions under the UAPA or sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code and that the UAPA defined terrorist act to refer to physical violence and not expression of opinion.

It was further argued that the objectionable social media post was pulled down within three days and hence there was no point in prosecuting the appellant. However, the judges observed that mere withdrawal of the Facebook post could not by itself become a reason to discharge him from the case. They agreed with NIA Special Public Prosecutor R. Karthikeyan that the appellant and two others, Vivek and Suresh Rajan, had uploaded the objectionable message on social media with multiple hashtags in order to instigate as many people as possible to indulge in armed struggle, and therefore, the prosecution must continue.

The Bench pointed out that the message circulated by the accused said the Independence obtained on August 15, 1947 was a farce because the country had not got rid of feudalism, imperialism and exploitation of the poor. “In order to gain real independence, let us mobilise in the path of war shown by Naxalbari,” it read.

“The allegations against the accused is uploading a call to follow the footsteps of Naxalbari. This overt act is sufficient to frame charges under the UAP Act. Therefore, we find no merits in the present criminal appeal and it deserves to be dismissed,” the Bench wrote.