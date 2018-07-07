HC refuses permission for protests

more-in

Justice K. Kalyanasundaram desisted from passing an interim order on the writ petition after Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the court that public interest litigation petitions had been posted for hearing on July 12, and since the date was hardly a week away, there was no necessity for an interim order in the case.

The writ petition was filed by P.V. Krishnamoorthy, owner of 1.81 ha at A. Pallipatti village in Pappireddipatti Taluk of Dharmapuri district. He had urged the court to quash a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on May 23 for acquisition of land under the National Highways Act, 1956.

Environmental clearance

He also prayed the court to quash a consequential notification issued by the Dharmapuri District Revenue Officer on May 29 and to stay all further proceedings until his writ petition was disposed of. The prime ground raised in the writ petition was the alleged failure to obtain prior clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The Advocate General brought to the notice of the court that out of three PILs pending before the Division Bench on the subject, the point raised in one of them was the same — alleged failure to obtain environment clearance. Therefore, it was necessary to tag the present petition along with the other PIL petitions to avoid conflicting verdicts, he added.

Though the petitioner’s counsel K. Sakthivel initially resisted the idea of tagging the writ petition along with the PIL petitions, he later agreed to it and urged the court to grant an interim stay on all proceedings pursuant to the acquisition notifications, before transferring the case to a Division Bench.

The judge refused to pass any such order and directed the High Court Registry to post the case along with the PIL petitions and list them for hearing in the regular course.

In the meantime, Justice T. Raja of the High Court dismissed a couple of writ petitions and held that he would not grant permission for any kind of propaganda or protests against the proposed expressway. He rejected the plea of an activist to sit on a day’s token fast to impress upon the government the need to implement the project with the consent of the people.

Passing identical orders on a writ petition filed by the activist A.V. Thangavel of Tiruchi as well another case seeking permission for a public meet to be addressed by G.K. Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress, the judge said: “The court is unable to appreciate how this writ petition is sought to be filed to stop the expressway project.

Hearing another writ petition filed by Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss seeking permission to conduct a public hearing on the issue, Justice P.N. Prakash wondered how the police could “refuse permission to a Member of Parliament to visit his constituency and elicit the views of the people on the expressway project.”

When the judge asked whether such permission was necessary at all, senior counsel N.L. Rajah and advocate K. Balu, representing the MP”, said the petitioner had sought permission because a prohibitory order had been issued under Section 32 of the Police Act of 1861 banning assemblies and processions in Dharmapuri district. “I should not be seen as breaking the law. If I carry on with the public hearing they might accuse me of not obeying the law,” the senior counsel.

On the judge’s suggestion that he could hold the public hearing with just about 10 people, the counsel said that the petitioner would not be able to chase away people who want to follow him.

Later, Justice Prakash adjourned the case to Monday at the request of a government counsel, who sought time for the appearance of Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian to oppose the petitioner’s plea.