HC refuses extension of service for retired judge

The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a retired district judge to permit him to continue in service for two more years on the basis of a decision taken by the administrative committee (top seven judges) of the court in May last year to grant him an extension of service.

Justices R. Subbiah and C. Saravanan rejected the plea of the retired judge S. Natarajan after pointing out that the administrative committee had granted extension of service subject to approval of its decision by the Full Court (all judges). However, the latter had, in December last, decided not to grant such extension. In the meantime, the petitioner had continued to be in service for about eight months despite having attained superannuation. Just because he had enjoyed such a privilege on the basis of the administrative committee’s order, he could not claim a right to continue for the entire term of two years, the judges added.