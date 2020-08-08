HC refrains from passing interim orders in case related to EIA notification

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday refused to stay all further proceedings until the disposal of a public interest litigation petition seeking translation of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in all vernacular languages since the Karnataka High Court had already granted interim stay till September 7.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha told petitioner’s counsel Stanly Hebzon Singh that there was no need for them to grant stay when the Karnataka High Court order was already in operation. They however granted liberty to the counsel to make a mention before them if that stay gets vacated prematurely.

The judges also directed Central government standing counsel A. Kumaraguru to take notice on behalf of the Centre in the PIL petition and file a counter affidavit by next week. They also said that it would be better if Additional Solicitor General R. Shankaranarayanan could argue the case during the next hearing.