HC records submission to withdraw G.O. on using temple funds to construct old age homes

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram tells the court the GO issued in January 2022 would be withdrawn and a fresh GO would be issued after the proposal emanates from the temple trustees

November 24, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on being informed that a Government Order (G.O.) issued on January 12, 2022, for using ₹45 crore of temple funds to construct old-age homes would be withdrawn and a fresh G.O. would be issued after the proposal emanates from the trustees of the temples concerned.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy recorded the submission of Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram regarding the withdrawal of the G.O. and refrained from passing any orders on the merits of the case. The 2022 G.O. had been issued for construction of old-age homes at Palani in Dindigul district, Tirunelveli and Chennai.

It was decided to source the funds required for the construction from the Dhandayudhapaniswamy Temple in Palani (₹15.20 crore), the Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli (₹13.50 crore) and the Devi Baaliamman temple in Chennai (₹16.30 crore). The G.O. was issued pursuant to an announcement made in this regard by Minister P.K. Sekarbabu in the State Assembly.

