HC questions Postal Dept. over conduct of examination

In a special sitting on Saturday evening, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court questioned the Department of Posts’ decision to conduct examination for recruitment to various posts in the State in English and Hindi alone.

Hearing a public interest litigation petition that challenged the decision of the department, a Division Bench of Justices K. Ravichandrabaabu and R. Mahadevan directed that the results of the examination scheduled to be held on July 14 not be published until further orders.

The court also sought a counter from the Department of Posts on why Tamil language was dropped and why a revised notification was issued. The case was adjourned to July 19. The judges heard the case at the official residence of Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu.

The petition filed by Aseervatham, State Co-ordinator of People’s Watch, a Madurai-based NGO, said the Department of Posts was conducting the written examination for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

As per a notification issued by the department dated May 10, the question paper for the written examination would be in English, Hindi and a regional language.

However, in a revised notification issued on July 11, it had said that candidates could take up the examination in English and Hindi alone.

The petitioner said this move by the department would affect thousands of applicants. Majority of the candidates would have studied only in the schools where the medium of instruction was the local language.