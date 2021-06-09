HC questions kin for not receiving body of remand prisoner

MADURAI

Court directs petitioner’s counsel to appropriately advise him

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has taken a serious view of the fact that the family had not received the body of remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano, who was murdered in Palayamkottai Central Prison, even after more than one and a half months of the conduct of post mortem.

Hearing a petition filed by A. Pavanasam, father of the deceased, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi asked the petitioner’s counsel why the earlier order of the court to receive the body and perform the last rites was not complied with. It directed the counsel to appropriately advise the petitioner.

It observed that the petitioner had earlier approached the court seeking a set of directions, including a probe by the CB-CID into the incident. The direction was issued, the judges said.

The court also passed a direction to the family members to receive the body and perform the last rites. The order was not complied with, and the petitioner, instead, chose to file another petition seeking a judicial inquiry.

If the petitioner was not going to follow the court’s order, he should have challenged it before the appropriate forum. In the absence of an order reversing the earlier order, he could not simultaneously seek to advance arguments, the judges said. The case was adjourned till June 14.

Muthu Mano, a history sheeter, and his accomplices were arrested and remanded in judicial custody after they allegedly attempted to murder two persons. Muthu Mano was murdered inside Palayamkottai Central Prison by a few inmates.

Following the incident, six prison staff were suspended and the accused in the case were arrested. The Tirunelveli Collector has written to the Chief Secretary regarding the compensation and a government job to a member of the family of the deceased.