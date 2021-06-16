Tamil NaduMADURAI 16 June 2021 23:46 IST
HC quashes proceedings against Kamal
Updated: 16 June 2021 23:47 IST
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the proceedings on the file of the judicial magistrate Valliyoor against actor-politician Kamal Haasan initiated in 2017 following his remarks about women and the Mahabharata.
A private complaint was filed with the judicial magistrate by Aadhinatha Sundaram of Pazhavoor in Tirunelveli district.
