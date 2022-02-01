HC quashes FIR against BJP men

The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed a case booked against P. Saravanan, Madurai district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and 31 others for having allegedly prevented police from performing their duties when they attempted to arrest YouTuber Maridhas in Madurai on December 9, 2021.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar allowed a joint quash petition filed by the 32 accused and quashed a First Information Report registered by Tallakulam police in Madurai under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, since the petitioners were reportedly not wearing masks.