HC quashes detention of ‘PUBG’ Madan Kumar

The Madras High Court on Monday quashed an order passed by the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police in July last year detaining YouTuber and PUBG player Madan Kumar under the Goondas Act after he was booked for hosting obscene conversations with minors and women while livestreaming gaming videos.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and A.A. Nakkiran quashed the detention order following a habeas corpus petition filed by the 30-year-old engineer challenging his detention. The petitioner had over eight lakh subscribers for his YouTube channel in which he used to dole out tips on playing video games such as PUBG.