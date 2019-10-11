HC petitioner fakes Supreme Court orders

The Madras High Court directed the registry to place before the Acting Chief Justice a case where a petitioner produced fabricated copies of a Supreme Court order, so that stringent action may be taken against the petitioner and her lawyer.

On Thursday, K. Lakshmi, wanted a matter to be moved urgently before the vacation bench of Justice C. Saravanan and Justice S. Vaidyanathan, and produced copies of orders passed by the Supreme Court dated August 14 and September 30, 2019.

On verification of the documents, the bench found the orders to be fake. When the bench questioned the petitioner, she submitted that the orders were furnished to her by her advocate, S. Mahendran.

To verify the genuineness of the orders produced before it, the bench ordered colour photocopies of the orders. After the verification, the Registrar placed before the bench a copy of the Supreme Court order in the case dated August 14, after downloading it from the Internet. It was found that the orders produced by the petitioner and the ones downloaded from the Supreme Court’s website were different and even the seal of the Supreme Court appeared to be fake.

Following this, Justice Vaidyanathan, who is the administrative judge in the vacation court, directed the matter to be placed before the Acting Chief Justice, “so that stringent action may be taken, by ensuring that no person creates fake orders and produces before this Court”.

“The litigant must understand that the Court is a ‘Temple of Justice’ and Justice is beyond Temple,” the judge said.