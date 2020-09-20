HC permits Thambraas to operate bank account

The Madras High Court has permitted Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association (Thambraas), represented by its president N. Narayanan, to operate it's account with Indian Bank branch at Mylapore here.
Justice P.T. Asha restrained a faction led by ousted vice-president N. Hariharamuthu from interfering with peaceful operation of the bank account by Mr. Narayanan in his capacity as president of Thambraas.
Though the rival faction claimed that Mr. Narayanan was removed from the post due to the 'Me Too' controversy and other issues, the judge said the reported removal was not in accordance with the bylaws.
She agreed with advocate G. Nanmaran that one sixth of the general body members should present a written request for moving a no confidence motion against the president and 75% of them should attend the voting.
However, in the present case only four members had given a representation expressing no confidence against the president but claimed that 714 members were in support of the motion.
Therefore, the meeting held by the rival faction in Dindigul in June last, for removing Mr. Narayanan from the post of president, is illegal and resolutions passed therein are invalid, the judge held.
