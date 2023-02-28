ADVERTISEMENT

HC permits physical classes for all children of Kallakurichi school

February 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The judge directed the Kallakurichi Collector to file a status report after 12 weeks. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted Latha Educational Society, Kaniyamoor, which runs two schools ransacked by rioters on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl in one of those schools on July 13, to start physical classes from LKG to Class IV. The court had already permitted physical classes from Class V to Class XII.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan passed the order as considerable time had gone past the violence on the campus and no untoward incident was reported after the court permitted conduct of physical classes for children of higher classes. The judge, however, kept the case pending and directed the Kallakurichi Collector to file a status report after 12 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US