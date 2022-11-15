HC permits Kallakurichi school to commence physical classes for students of Classes IX to XII

November 15, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Takes the call after the management informs the court of having renovated the school building that was ransacked by a mob following the death of a Class XII girl

The Hindu Bureau

The school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district was ransacked following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Kallakurichi-based Latha Educational Society, Kaniyamoor, to conduct physical classes for students in Classes IX to XII at the school building which was ransacked by a mob on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl inside the building on July 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice R. Suresh Kumar granted the permission after senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, representing the petitioner society, told the court that the school building had been renovated completely and the management was prepared to commence physical classes as demanded by most of the parents.

Mr. Sundaresan urged the court to initially permit conduct of physical classes at least for students of Classes IX to XII and then take a call on permitting other students. Accepting his request, the judge ordered that necessary police protection should also be provided to the school until return of normalcy.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If the management was of the view that it required additional protection, the number of police personnel could be increased on payment of necessary costs, he clarified and decided to take a call on permitting physical classes for other students after a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US