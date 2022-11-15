HC permits Kallakurichi school to commence physical classes for students of Classes IX to XII

November 15, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Kallakurichi-based Latha Educational Society, Kaniyamoor, to conduct physical classes for students in Classes IX to XII at the school building which was ransacked by a mob on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl inside the building on July 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice R. Suresh Kumar granted the permission after senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, representing the petitioner society, told the court that the school building had been renovated completely and the management was prepared to commence physical classes as demanded by most of the parents.

Mr. Sundaresan urged the court to initially permit conduct of physical classes at least for students of Classes IX to XII and then take a call on permitting other students. Accepting his request, the judge ordered that necessary police protection should also be provided to the school until return of normalcy.

Trending

If the management was of the view that it required additional protection, the number of police personnel could be increased on payment of necessary costs, he clarified and decided to take a call on permitting physical classes for other students after a month.