HC panel recommends use of app

The Madras High Court’s computer committee, chaired by Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, has urged judicial officers across the State to make best use of Vidyo app, a video interaction platform, provided in their official laptops for conducting court proceedings through video-conferencing.

The chairperson has also urged the trial court judges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to carefully go through an e-book prepared by R. Arulmozhiselvi, civil judge (Senior Division), now serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy, on how to use the application.

“Taking note of the fact that almost all courts and prisons in the State are well equipped with video conferencing facility, this Vidyo app can be put to best use in the current scenario (of nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19) as well as in future by the courts, jail authorities and police,” he said.

Commending the OSD’s effort, the judge said she had taken pains to lucidly explain, through screenshots, the salient features such as possibility of sharing documents during video conferencing.

“It is my earnest appeal to all judicial officers in the State to make best use of the technology which has been made available by the honourable e-committee (of Supreme Court) using substantial funds allocated for e-governance in the State of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Courts well-equipped

On her part, Ms. Arulmozhiselvi, a tech-savvy judicial officer who had brought out similar user guides in the past for other software used by the courts, said nearly 90% of the courts and prisons in the State were well connected with video-conferencing facilities.

“All official laptops given to judicial officers throughout the country have the Vidyo video conferencing software installed in them. Vidyo user ID is provided to every High Court by the e-committee of Supreme Court.

“Unlike other video applications, the Vidyo software works through centralised National Informatics Centre server. So, we can feel safe and secure. The app also provides for PIN protected meetings and sending invitations through e-mail along with the agenda.

“The app can be used by the judicial officers for remand extension of prisoners, examination of witnesses from far off places, holding one-to-one meeting of judges and so on. It would be nice if all judicial officers get a hands-on experience in using the app,” she said.