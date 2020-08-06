HC orders temporary closure of TASMAC shop

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered temporary closure of a TASMAC shop in Andipatti in Theni district which was said to be functioning adjacent to a de-addiction centre.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the State to file a comprehensive status report on maintenance of sanitation near the outlet and whether the maximum retail prices of liquor brands were displayed there.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by T. Gopal, an ex-serviceman who complained that the TASMAC shop was functioning adjacent to the de-addiction centre situated in a residential area.

He said the liquor outlet was set up in a house constructed under ‘Pasumai Veedu Thittam’. The functioning of the shop had caused inconvenience to public as drinkers left empty bottles and cups in the open space close by, he said.