High Court orders status quo on procurement of equipment to break kidney stones

The Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) to maintain status quo till June 11 with respect to tenders called for supplying and installing Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy in government medical college hospitals across the State.
Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by Healthware Private Limited, a medical equipment supplier based in Hyderabad, challenging reported finalisation of the tender in favour of KarlStorz Endoscopy India Private Limited based in New Delhi.
The petitioner’s counsel Krishna Srinivasan contended that the technical bid submitted by the New Delhi based firm ought not to have been accepted at all since the model proposed to be supplied by the company does not conform to standards prescribed in the tender document.
He pointed out that TNMSC had listed out elaborate technical specifications required for the equipment used to break kidney stones. Request made by KarlStorz for some changes in those specifications were not entertained. Yet, its technical bid was accepted, he claimed.
