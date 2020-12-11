Tamil Nadu

HC orders status quo on G.O.

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered status quo on the operation of a Government Order to engage the services of a private man power agency to fill the vacancies of Indian medical practitioners.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered status quo on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate G.V. Vairam Santhosh who complained that recruitment was to take place without a selection process by engaging the agency.

He pointed out that the Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy had engaged Fire Star Man Power and Infra Services, a consultant, for recruiting doctors. A man power agency could be engaged for recruitment of unskilled labourers and not professionals, he said.

