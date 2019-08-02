HC orders Southern Railway to install CCTV cameras in coaches

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Southern Railway to conduct a survey with the assistance of experts and install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in railway coaches/compartments for providing adequate security to women, children and elderly passengers.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam directed the Southern Railway to formulate guidelines to be followed by security officials in running trains. Efforts had to be made as expeditiously as possible in the interest of the public at large, the court said.

Many women were travelling alone even during odd hours in buses, trains and aircraft. It was the duty of the State to ensure their safety. In many countries, CCTV cameras were installed inside public transport at strategic places to track the passengers. Such a policy must be implemented by the Southern Railway also, the court said.

Precautionary measures in running trains were undoubtedly required and adequate protection in various forms were to be provided by the Railways. When crores of rupees were being spent to meet large-scale expenditures, the Railways was bound to spend money on the safety and security of its passengers, more specifically women passengers, in running trains during odd hours, it added.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by A. Vinoth, a Grade II police constable, who was dismissed from service in 2015. Vinoth, who joined service in 2008, was deputed to the Railway Police, Tiruchi. The petitioner had challenged the order of his dismissal.

It was said that, in 2014, Vinoth, while on patrol duty on the Pearl City Express from Chennai to Thoothukudi, made certain remarks about a woman passenger under the influence of alcohol. The woman filed a complaint with the Railway police. The petitioner’s action was confirmed by a woman constable on duty.

The petitioner was placed under suspension and subsequently dismissed from service following a departmental inquiry. The petitioner's appeal against the inquiry order was dismissed. Contesting the allegations against him, he filed the writ petition before the High Court.

Rejecting the relief sought by the petitioner, the court said that not only the woman passenger, but a woman colleague, the travelling ticket examiner and other passengers had also given statements that the petitioner had behaved indecently under the influence of alcohol. However, the court wondered why only departmental disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him, given the seriousness of the offence. The very nature of the complaint established an offence that was to be prosecuted under the provisions of criminal law, the court said.