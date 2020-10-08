HC orders re-post mortem of Saptur youth’s body

The brother of the deceased had filed a petition

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered exhumation and re-post mortem of the body of K. Ramesh, 20, from Saptur, who died allegedly due to custodial torture. The court directed that the re-post mortem should be conducted by medical experts from Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Santhosh, brother of Ramesh. It is said that their elder brother Idhayakani had eloped with a relative girl, and her family filed a complaint with Saptur police.

The petitioner alleged that they were subjected to torture by the police on a regular basis in the name of inquiry. The police did not even spare his mother. Their mobile phones were also seized by the police, he alleged.

The petitioner said at 7 p.m. on September 16, Sub-Inspector Jeyakannan, constable Puthiaraja and two others picked up Ramesh from their house. The next day, Ramesh was found hanging from a tree in a nearby hillock, he said.

The family alleged that Ramesh was tortured to death. Though it was initially assured that the post mortem would be conducted at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, it was conducted at Usilampatti Government Hospital, he said.

The petitioner’s family was called to cremate the body. Since it was an unnatural death, the body could not be kept in the house and it was buried on the same night. Having serious doubts over the conduct of the post mortem, the family wanted a re-post mortem.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took a serious view of the fact that the autopsy was not done by a regular forensic team. The allegation of custodial death was made in the very first instance. The FIR itself referred to that, the judge said.

The authorities ought to have taken the body either to Government Theni Medical College or the GRH. “I fail to understand why the post mortem was done in a hurried manner at Usilampatti GH,” the judge said.

Justice Swaminathan observed that what was done could not be called a forensic autopsy. The court took into account that though the post mortem was done for one hour and claimed to be videographed, only video clippings running for seven minutes were available. The judge directed that the second post mortem could be done at the burial site itself and it should be videographed. The case was adjourned till October 12.