HC orders probe into qualifications of 254 assistant professors appointed by Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board

The Madras High Court has ordered an inquiry by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to find out how many of the 254 Assistant Professors appointed by Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board, which administers many government-aided colleges, pursuant to the recruitment notifications issued in 2013, 2014 and 2015, do not possess the requisite qualifications.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam passed the orders after finding that a retired High Court judge, who had been appointed as an interim administrator of the board before his resignation for personal reasons, had issued show cause notices to at least 152 appointees since it was suspected that they were unqualified as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

He said the materials collected by the retired judge to suspect the eligibility of the appointees could not be brushed aside especially when the faculty get paid from the public exchequer. He also pointed out that the qualification of the teachers would have a direct bearing on the quality of education imparted by them to the students in the aided colleges.

Therefore, the judge directed the Administrator General and Official Trustee, heading the trust board at present, to hand over the materials collected by the retired judge to the DCE for the purpose of the court ordered inquiry. The DCE was further directed to issue show cause notices to all 254 faculty members and constitute special teams to verify their educational certificates.

The judge called for a report on the inquiry by November 14. The orders were passed on writ petitions filed by unselected candidates in 2014 and 2016. During the course of hearing of the cases, the petitioners’ counsel informed the court about the inquiry initiated by the retired judge who could not complete it because of his resignation.