HC orders notices to Duraimurugan, Vijayabaskar

CHENNAI

27 July 2021 02:43 IST

Petitioners challenge their victory in Assembly poll

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on an election petition challenging his victory from Katpadi Assembly constituency this year with a slender margin of 746 votes compared to his nearest rival candidate V. Ramu of the AIADMK who secured 84,394 votes.

Justice V. Bharathidasan decided to issue notice, returnable by September 6, after petitioner’s counsel Arvind Srevatsa contended that the petition had been filed purely on grounds of improper rejection of certain valid votes and reported non-compliance with legal provisions during the vote counting process on May 2.

Dealing with yet another election petition, the judge ordered notice, returnable by the same date, to former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar of the AIADMK. That petition had been filed by DMK candidate M. Palaniappan, challenging the former Minister’s victory from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency this year.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the petitioner, said the election had been challenged on grounds of the elected candidate having indulged in corrupt practices. He claimed the returned candidate had distributed cash and gifts to the voters.