HC orders notice to EPS on Arappor Iyakkam’s appeal

February 23, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

However, Division Bench refuses to stay the single judge’s order restraining the NGO from making defamatory allegations

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on an appeal preferred by non-governmental organisation Arappor Iyakkam against a single judge’s order restraining it from making defamatory allegations against him.

Third Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, however, refused to stay the operation of the single judge’s order. They told the appellant’s counsel that granting a stay would amount to allowing the appeal itself and therefore, such a course could not be taken without hearing the other side.

Previously, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy had passed an order restraining the NGO from accusing Mr. Palaniswami of having been involved in the alleged tender irregularities worth ₹692 crore in the State Highways department when the latter held the portfolio between 2019 and 2021.

