HC orders more assistance to Sattur woman

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to provide additional financial assistance to the Sattur woman, who was transfused with HIV-infected blood at a government hospital in 2018. The court had already ordered a compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job for her.
Hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions that sought adequate compensation to the woman, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi directed the State to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹7,500 to the woman taking into account the fact that she has to spend at least ₹250 to ₹300 on nutrition per day.
The court also took note of the fact that the woman had studied Commerce but was yet to complete the degree course. The judges asked if the government could appoint her as a Junior Assistant instead of an Office Assistant and if her appointment could be made permanent.
The court also sought to know if the woman could be given Siddha treatment. The judges directed the State government to respond to the queries on December 23.
