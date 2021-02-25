HC orders Madurai CoP’s appearance before it

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday summoned the Commissioner of Police, Madurai, to appear before it on March 1.
The court sought to know why even after the court had permitted a rath yathra in Madurai to collect funds for Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the police had stopped the vehicle.
Justice R. Hemalatha asked the State when the Commissioner of Police was directed to consider the representation, why the Deputy Commissioner of Police reviewed the situation and acted on the representation. The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by N. Selva Kumar, Madurai district convenor of Sri Rama Jenma Boomi Theertha Kshethra Trust.
The petitioner said that despite the court order permitting the conduct of the rath yathra with reasonable restrictions, the police stopped the vehicle and raised various queries that were not connected to the issue.
Earlier, the court had directed the Commissioner of Police to pass appropriate orders on the representation submitted by the petitioner, with reasonable restrictions for the free movement of the vehicle in and around Madurai.
