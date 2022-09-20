HC orders listing of S.P. Velumani’s FIR quash petitions before Bench hearing cases against legislators

Says, the case need not be heard any longer by the first Division Bench which generally hears public interest litigation petitions

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
September 20, 2022 21:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that the petitions filed by former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to quash two First Information Reports, booked against him on corruption charges, would be heard by a Division Bench holding the portfolio of hearing cases against legislators and not by the first Division Bench which generally hears public interest litigation petitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting Chief Justice M. Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order after Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said that the quash petitions should actually be listed before a single judge. However, senior counsel S.V. Raju and advocate Iyapparaj, representing the former Minister, objected to such a plea and insisted on retaining the case before the first Division Bench.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After hearing them out, the first Bench led by the Acting Chief Justice directed the Registry to list the case before the Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R.M.T. Teekaa Raman since they were now holding the portfolio of hearing cases against legislators. After ascertaining from the A-G as to whether the former Minister was a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly, the ACJ said that it would be appropriate for the matter to be heard by the portfolio Bench.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app