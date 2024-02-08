HC orders interim stay on order cancelling approval of Madurai Yadava College secretary

February 08, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated February 09, 2024 04:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on further proceedings of the order passed by the Director of Collegiate Education and the Joint Director of Collegiate Education cancelling the approval of college secretary of Yadava College in Madurai.

The court was hearing the petition filed by college secretary R.V.N. Kannan, who said on account of various disputes since 2007 in Yadavar Kalvi Nidhi, the High Court appointed retired High Court Judge S. Rajeswaran as Administrator with the consent of all the parties, for identification of valid life members and conduct of election.

Subsequently, the election was conducted and the results were declared on September 9, 2023. A new executive committee was formed the next day. The petitioner was elected as the secretary of the society. The Administrator handed over charges and documents to the newly elected executive committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenging the declaration of the election results, a petition was filed before the court and it was dismissed. An appeal which was filed subsequently was disposed of with grant of liberty to approach civil court.

As per the election, the new executive committee, headed by the petitioner as secretary, took over the administration of the society and the college on September 11, 2023. The new committee submitted a proposal to the Director of Collegiate Education through the Joint Director of Collegiate Education seeking approval of the college secretary for three years. Based on the proposal, the authorities granted approval, subject to the production of Form VII, he said.

Now, suddenly without any notice or any opportunity of hearing being provided, the authorities issued proceedings cancelling the approval on the grounds that no Form-VII was produced and stating that parties had been directed to approach the civil court, the petitioner said. He challenged the cancellation order.

Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan observed that according to the petitioner, the Administrator communicated Form VII to the Madurai District Registrar on September 10, 2023, itself and it was to be taken on file by the District Registrar. The court ordered an interim stay on all further proceedings.

The court suo motu impleaded the District Registrar as a respondent in the petition and directed all relevant documents which have been communicated by Justice S. Rajeswaran be produced. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till March 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.