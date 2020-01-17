HC orders installation of CCTV cameras in recreation club

The Madras High Court has directed a recreation club at Pallavaram to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in areas earmarked by the police inside the club and furnish the footage to the police authorities whenever required if the club does not want men in uniform to visit the club frequently to keep a check on its activities.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by D. Loganathan, who runs Sai Recreation and Sports Club in Old Pallavaram. Claiming that members of the club use the premises only for playing cards without any element of gambling, the petitioner urged the court to restrain the police from interfering with its affairs.

The petitioner relied upon an order passed by the High Court in 2014 in a case filed Masti Health and Beauty Private Limited, restraining the police from conducting raids as a matter of routine and without any basis, and urged the court to pass similar orders with respect to his club too by preventing the police from making frequent inspections.

Accepting the plea, the judge ordered that there should not be any interference by the police as long as the activities of the club were not in violation of any provisions of the law. If the police had any doubt or credible information regarding illegal activities, the club could be raided after recording reasons in the General Diary maintained in the police station concerned.

“The police authorities shall not otherwise unnecessarily disturb the activities of the club of the petitioner under the guise of inspection... The petitioner shall comply with the requirements of the police authorities to install CCTV cameras at the locations earmarked and shall furnish the footages to the police authorities whenever required,” the judge ordered.