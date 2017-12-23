HC orders criminal complaint against litigant

The Madras High Court has directed its Registrar General to lodge a criminal complaint against the director of a private firm for having reportedly submitted a forged document in the court to obtain favourable orders in a case.

The direction was issued after arriving at a prima facie conclusion that the document was not genuine.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan said, “Since this court is of the view that a fraud has been committed with regard to the documents in question, I find much force in the arguments of the petitioner that a complaint should be directed to be registered” against Srinath Rajam, Director of Sunco Machines having office at Boat Club Road in Adyar.

The judge went on to state: “It is true that no innocent should be punished even though the criminals may get acquitted... [However,] taking note of the fact that criminals are increasing, the accused cannot be let out on technical grounds when there is ample evidence more particularly like the present case on hand where the document had been forged.

“The litigants must know that if anyone comes to the court with unclean hands, they will be taken to task and will not be allowed to go scot-free.”

The observations were made on a petition filed by Krishna Kumar Sood, Managing Director of MPI Exports, who had a property dispute with the accused.

The petitioner had brought it to the notice of the court that Mr. Rajam had got a case quashed on February 11 last year by producing a forged lease agreement.