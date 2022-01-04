Tamil Nadu

HC orders compensation to woman

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a compensation of ₹25,000 to a woman who suffered rat bite in her left elbow at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai in 2014. She said she suffered pain and swelling as a result of the rat bite.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the State government to pay a compensation to the woman, Muthulakshmi alias Rajam of Madurai, who was at the hospital to take care of her son undergoing treatment following a road accident. The woman had to take treatment at the hospital as an outpatient.


