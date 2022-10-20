HC orders CBI probe in case against six police personnel accused of coercing an entrepreneur into parting with his properties

The offence had reportedly taken place in 2019 and the CB-CID Metro Wing in Chennai had registered an FIR in June 2021

The Madras High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in an extortion case registered by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in June 2021 against 10 individuals, including six police personnel, for having allegedly coerced an entrepreneur into parting with his immovable properties, in favour of an investor, in 2019.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the CB-CID Metro Wing in Chennai to hand over the case diary to the CBI forthwith and ordered the latter to complete the investigation within six months. The orders were passed while the court allowed a petition preferred by the entrepreneur R. Rajesh of Chennai seeking a CBI probe into the case since it involved police officials.

P. Vijendran, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that his client had graduated in animation technology in 2013 and started a business process outsourcing centre in 2014 using a loan of ₹15 lakh taken by his mother, who was a government teacher. He had deposited ₹10 lakh with a software company owner, Venkatesan, for assigning project works.

The project works were assigned to the tune of ₹25 lakh a month and the payments were made promptly till June 2014. However, thereafter, Venkatesan defaulted on the payments and the dues mounted to ₹5.5 crore. Nevertheless, on a persistent plea for clearing the dues, Venkatesan cleared most of the dues between 2016 and 2018.

In April 2019, the complainant received a phone call from a person claiming to be from the CBI. The caller claimed that Venkatesan had borrowed ₹20 crore from one Venkata Sivanga Kumar Kantheti and that most of the money had been transferred to the complainant. The caller wanted to know what had the complainant done with the money.

Thereafter, in May 2019, policemen from the Thirumangalam station in Chennai took the complainant and his mother to the station and coerced them into transferring their properties in favour of Kantheti. Unable to bear the physical torture meted out to her son by an inspector of police, the aged woman agreed to transfer the properties.

Accordingly, one of the properties was transferred at the Ambattur Sub-Registrar’s office on June 20, 2019. Subsequently, the policemen picked the complainant and his fiancé from a hotel room in Coimbatore on September 30, 2019 and took them to a farmhouse at Sengundram in Chennai. His mother and brother were also brought to the farmhouse.

This time, an Assistant Commissioner of Police allegedly threatened the complainant that his fiancé would be raped and mother would be killed if he did not part with his other properties. Accordingly, he transferred two other properties in October 2019. He also accused the police of taking away 20 unfilled cheque leaves, a laptop, a camera and a passport.

After running from pillar to post, his complaint got registered by the CB-CID only in June 2021 and since there was not much progress even thereafter, the complainant approached the court for a CBI probe. Finding that the issue involved high-ranking police officials, the judge concurred with the petitioner’s counsel that it was a fit case to be transferred to the CBI.

“In order to make sure that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done and considering the involvement of the State police authorities and particularly higher police officials of the State, it would be appropriate to transfer the investigation to the file of the CBI authorities for proper and fair investigation,” the judge wrote.