HC orders CB-CID probe to ascertain the truth about a doctor accusing her former employer of attempting to kill her

The Madras High Court has ordered a Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) probe to find the truth behind a complaint lodged by a woman doctor accusing her former employer, also a doctor, of having engaged henchmen to kill her because she had learnt the trick of the trade from him and started a rival fertility centre.

Justice G. Jayachandran nullified the continued investigation conducted by the inspector of the Sembium police station in Chennai and restored the status of the case to December 20, 2018, when the High Court had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to take the case away from the inspector and hand it over to some other officer for a fair inquiry.

Despite such an order passed by the court following an apprehension by Dr. P. Thomas that the Inspector was attempting to bring disrepute to his Chennai Fertility Centre and Research Institute at the behest of the woman doctor, the judge found that the inspector had continued to investigate the case by taking advantage of a clerical error in the order.

The judge pointed out that the Sembium police had initially registered an attempt to murder case against Dr. Thomas, some of his employees and the two henchmen on the basis of Dr. Ramya’s complaint that she was attacked with deadly weapons right outside her house on October 4, 2017, and the assailant had clearly spelt out the intent behind the assault.

Subsequently, in November 2017, another criminal case was registered against Dr. Thomas and this time the charge was to have attacked Dr. Ramya’s sister Nirmala. The same month, he was also detained under the Goondas Act on the basis of the two criminal cases but the High Court quashed the preventive detention order in December 2017.

Thereafter, the inspector completed the investigation in the first attempt to murder case and filed a final report before a Magistrate who committed it to a sessions court for trial. Apprehending that the investigating officer was not fair, Dr. Thomas approached the High Court in 2018 seeking a CB-CID probe in both the criminal cases.

The court, on December 20, 2018, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to change the investigating officer in both the cases and ordered that the probe should be monitored by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. However, the crime number of one of those cases was mentioned wrongly in the order copy, and the Inspector took advantage of it.

Misusing the error, he did not handover the case file to the Deputy Commissioner. Instead, he conducted further investigations in the attempt to murder case and filed a supplementary charge sheet against Dr. Thomas and others in August 2019. Even in the present batch of petitions filed by the doctor seeking various relief, he had filed a counter affidavit.

“All this goes to show that the investigation has not been done fairly and in accordance with law. Therefore, it is necessary to interfere with the matter by exercising the powers of this court under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to prevent the abuse of process of law and miscarriage of justice,” the judge wrote.