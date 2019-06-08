HC orders audit of Anglo-Indian schools

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Accountant General (A-G) to conduct regular audits of accounts of all Anglo-Indian schools which had been receiving deficit grant exceeding ₹25 lakh from the State government every year by claiming to be short of money despite receiving fees from students.

Justice S.S. Sundar passed the order on a writ petition filed in 2010 by Tamil Nadu Anglo-Indian Schoolteachers and Staff Association which claimed that most of the schools were not maintaining proper accounts and that they were delaying payment of salaries to serving employees as well as emoluments to retired employees.

The judge pointed out that there were 41 Anglo-Indian schools in the State. Of them, eight were managed by the Southern Railway and the rest were managed by Christian minorities.

According to the petitioner association, these schools had been permitted to collect fees from students and they do so under various heads.

It was only in case of deficit, they were eligible for grants from the government. Though most of the schools were self sufficient, they do not submit proper accounts and end up delaying salaries for months together, the association alleged.

Though it had sought a direction to the A-G to conduct an audit of individual schools, the A-G’s office filed a counter-affidavit stating that it was empowered to conduct such an audit only if a school had obtained grant of over ₹25 lakh and that it was unlikely that any of the Anglo-Indian schools in the State would fall under that category.

However, on going through the submitted records, the judge found that 22 out of 33 schools had obtained deficit grant exceeding ₹25 lakh. Pulling up the A-G’s office for filing a counter affidavit without verificationeven bothering to verify the details with the authority concerned, the judge ordered auditing of all those schools. He directed the inspector of Anglo-Indian schools to hold an inquiry regarding the delay in payment of salaries and emoluments to school staff.