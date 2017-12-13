HC orders action against all responsible for inclusion of bogus voters in RK Nagar constituency

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered stringent action against all, including politicians, responsible for inclusion of more than 45,000 bogus voters in RK Nagar Assembly constituency.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and K. Ravichandrabaabu passed the order after observing that the existence of such large number of voters shocks the judicial conscience of the court.

The judges appreciated the DMK for having successfully weeded out the bogus voters by making repeated representations to the Election Commission of India besides knocking the doors of the court.

They said that, but for the efforts taken by the opposition party, the bypoll to RK Nagar would have become a mockery of democracy since even a single vote would make a large difference in elections.

Since it was represented that still 1,947 names with multiple entries were in existence in the electoral rolls, the judges ordered that every effort must be taken to ensure that such entries were not misused.