HC notice to govt. over COVID-19 cash relief

DMK cadres should not be involved in distribution, says petitioner

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State government on a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to distribute the COVID-19 cash relief to rice ration card holders without the involvement of ruling DMK cadres. The litigant also insisted on making the cash payment either through bank transfer or door delivery.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asked Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to take notice on behalf of the government and revert on Monday.

M. Devaraj, an AIADMK functionary from Chennai, had filed the case on the ground that the COVID-19 protocol would not be followed if the money was distributed at ration shops.

Including the DMK as one of the respondents to the case, the litigant sought to restrain the ruling party from printing any advertisement materials in connection with the cash relief provided by the government.