HC nod for physical hearings in taluk courts

The Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted conduct of physical hearings in the taluk courts too in nine districts — Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruvarur, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Karur and Sivaganga — from Thursday with a rider that only five lawyers, including State counsel, would be permitted at a time in a court hall.

An official notification issued by the Registry stated that it had already permitted the courts in the nine district headquarters to hold physical hearings from Monday.

Now considering the inputs received from the Principal District Judges from those districts, the High Court administration decided to permit a similar arrangement at Taluk courts.

Suggesting that only 15 to 20 cases could be listed before each court every day, the Registry left it to the Principal District Judges to either increase or reduce the numbers depending upon the circumstances.

“Lawyers above the age of 65 years may abstain from coming to court and instead avail the facility of videoconferencing,” the Registry added.