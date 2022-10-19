HC modifies order asking CB-CID to probe every other unnatural student death

Accepts State Public Prosecutor’s plea and leaves it to the DGP to take a call depending upon the gravity of an individual case

The Madras High Court on Wednesday modified its order for a Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) probe into every unnatural death reported in educational institutions after the investigating agency told the court that it would be overburdened with such cases, especially when 83 student deaths had been reported in the State since 2018 and most of them were either suicides or accidents.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar accepted a request made by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah and modified the general direction issued by him on July 18 this year while passing interim orders in a case related to the death of a Class 12 girl student at a private school in Kallakurichi district. The judge left it to the discretion of the Director General of Police to take a call depending upon the gravity of an individual case.

While arguing the modification petition, the SPP told the court that more than 50% of the cases investigated by the CB-CID were those that got transferred to it on the basis of court directions. He also said that the investigating agency was finding it difficult to cope with the huge number of cases pending with it and it was leading to delay in completing the investigation and filing final reports before the courts concerned.

He pointed out that 14 deaths (seven in schools and seven in colleges) were reported in the State in 2018, 20 deaths (11 in schools and nine in colleges) in 2019, four deaths (3 in schools and one in college) in 2020, 14 deaths (seven in schools and seven in colleges) in 2021. Further, 31 deaths (12 in schools and 19 in colleges) had been reported between January 1 and September 30 this year taking the total to 83 unnatural student deaths in the last four years.

If all student deaths get transferred to the CB-CID, the agency might not be able to focus attention on other sensitive cases, Mr. Jinnah said and urged the court to modify the orders.

