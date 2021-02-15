HC makes fervent appeal to implement prohibition

‘Twice the amount earned spent on healthcare’

Observing that a study had found that the State government loses more than ₹2 on providing healthcare for every ₹1 earned by it through sale of liquor, the Madras High Court has made a fervent appeal to the government to implement prohibition in the State in a phased manner “to wipe out the tears of women and children”.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi wrote: “Though it is a difficult task, still every endeavour has to be made to discourage people from drinking and appeal to the government to stop selling liquor. Therefore, this court appeals to the State government to bring prohibition in a phased manner.”

The Bench went on to state that total prohibition was not an appeal made just by the court, it was also the collective demand of housewives, children and the entire society. If prohibition was brought in, definitely commission of criminal offences would decrease, an individual’s income would increase, drunkards would become healthy and drunken driving would not be there. “Society would be more peaceful and the dream of the father of the nation would be realised. Will the government listen to this court?” the Division Bench asked before concluding its order on a plea to shift a State-run liquor shop located close to a government higher secondary school in Madurai.

After recording the submission of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, the sole authority for wholesale and retail sale of liquor in the State, that the liquor shop would be shifted, the judges said it was a matter of serious concern that numerous writ petitions were being filed to shift liquor shops situated close to educational institutions, residential localities and places of worship.