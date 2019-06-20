HC lets Minister withdraw plea against Stalin

The Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani to withdraw an application filed by him seeking a gag order restraining Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin from making speeches accusing the Minister of being corrupt and having links with one of the accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

Justice R. Subramanian allowed the Minister’s counsel to withdraw the application and adjourned by two weeks the main civil suit preferred by him seeking notional damages of ₹1 crore from the DMK supremo for the damage caused to his reputation in view of the allegations levelled during a public meeting held at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on April 4.

In his plaint, the Minister had listed out his achievements beginning from the college days and pointed out that he was a loyal member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He had got elected as president of Kuniyamuthur Town Panchayat in 2001 and later became its chairman after it was upgraded into a municipality.

In 2006, he was elected from Perur Assembly constituency and continued the winning streak from Thondamuthur constituency in 2011.

The then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (since dead) inducted him in to the council of ministers, he said and accused Mr. Stalin of having leveled baseless and unsubstantiated charges against him without any verification.