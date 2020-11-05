HC judges instil confidence in HIV positive woman

Ask State to provide her a two-wheeler

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to provide a two-wheeler to the woman from Sattur who was transfused with HIV-infected blood at a government hospital in 2018.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi was informed by the woman, during the course of the hearing via video conferencing, that a team of medical experts had visited her and her neighbours to offer counselling.

Earlier, the woman broke down in tears and informed the court that her husband and her neighbours were neglecting her. Taking note of the fact that they were ignorant on the issue, the judges had ordered the State to engage medical experts to provide counselling to the woman’s husband and neighbours.

Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian submitted that counselling was given to the woman’s husband and her neighbours. A borewell, a separate water connection and a toilet facility attached to a bedroom was provided in the house built for the woman, the AAG submitted.

Taking note of the submissions, the court asked the woman to initiate talks with her neighbours and be confident. Taking into account the fact that the woman was suffering for no fault of hers, the court directed the State to provide her a two-wheeler free of cost. The court said it would continue to monitor the case and adjourned the batch of public interest litigation petitions filed seeking relief for the woman.