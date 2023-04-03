HC judge recuses from hearing case filed by Murasoli Trust against NCSC inquiry

April 03, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice M. Dhandapani of the Madras High Court on Monday recused from hearing a case filed by Murasoli Trust in 2019 to restrain the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes (NCSC) from hearing a complaint made by a BJP office bearer accusing the trust of squatting on over 12 grounds of Panchami land at Kodambakkam in Chennai.

The judge decided to not hear the matter since he had dealt with another case related to the trust when he was a lawyer. He directed the High Court Registry to list the present writ petition before Justice Anita Sumanth as per the standing instructions in place with respect to listing of cases in which judges recuse.

Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan representing the NCSC and senior counsel S. Ravi representing the complainant R. Srinivasan persuaded the judge to not recuse. Mr. Sundaresan said, the judge could hear the case as long as he had not dealt with the issue of Panchami land during his stint as a lawyer.

Mr. Ravi too said that lawyers appear for various clients as part of their professional service and such appearance need not deter the judge from hearing the present case.

“This shows your benevolence and confidence on me but my conscience says that I should not hear this case,” Justice Dhandapani replied to the counsel.

The trust, represented by its trustee R.S. Bharathi, had moved the court in 2019 after the then NCSC vice-chairman L. Murugan (now Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting) had issued notices requiring the presence of the managing trustee M.K. Stalin (now Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) before the Commission to prove the title over the property.

When the case was taken up for admission on January 2, 2020, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan permitted some other representative of the trust to appear before the Commission along with relevant documents. He said, the NCSC Chairman could conduct the hearing since an allegation of bias had been made against the Vice-Chairman.

Called counter affidavit

Then, the judge had also restrained the Commission from giving any finding with respect to the title because the trust had questioned the commission’s jurisdiction to inquire into the title of a property and called for a counter affidavit explaining its jurisdiction.

Since then, the case had been pending adjudication before the High Court.