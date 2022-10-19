HC judge for legal action against those making unsubstantiated statements on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice M. Dhandapani of the Madras High Court has called for strict legal action against anyone who makes and encourages others to make abusive, derogatory and unsubstantiated statements not only against judges and constitutional functionaries but also against common people on the social media.

“Right to a dignified life is guaranteed under the Constitution and the same cannot be allowed to be breached for the pleasure of certain unscrupulous elements... These types of cheap publicity and scandalous acts should be nipped in the bud, failing which it will start mushrooming and rise to gigantic proportions,” the judge wrote.

He went on to state: “It is high time that the judicial power is wielded to curb the menace and maintain social decorum as well as harmony in the society. In such a backdrop, this Court is of the considered view that certain directions need to be issued to keep such acts in check, but for which dignified human life would be at peril.”

The observations were made while granting bail to a realtor who had made disparaging remarks against a woman advocate and a judge on the social media due to his frustration on being cheated by certain people in the real estate business. The judge, however, kept the petition pending to put in place an effective system to crack down on similar miscreants.

He suo motu included the Director General of Police as one of the respondents to the case and issued a direction to constitute special cells for tracking down such cyber crimes. The DGP informed the court of having submitted a proposal to purchase modern cyber tools worth ₹22.64 crore through Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

ELCOT on Tuesday sought more time to procure the equipment and hence the judge adjourned the matter to November 2. At the same time expressing displeasure over certain YouTube channels conducting interviews with the sole intention of maligning individuals and institutions without any basis, the judge insisted on strict police action against such YouTubers.